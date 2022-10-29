(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the time for witches, goblins, and ghouls nears, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding people to take extra precautions during the holiday.

PennDOT and its safety partners are reminding everyone to celebrate the Halloween holiday safely, whether behind the wheel or a pedestrian.

“Halloween activities are returning to normal for the first time in several years, so motorists can anticipate a significant increase in the amount of pedestrian traffic within their residential communities, especially in the evening between now and Monday,” said Geoffrey Crankshaw of the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Office. “Motorists need to make sure they’re traveling at a safe speed and should always be scanning the road in front of them for pedestrians attempting to cross the street. We want all Monday’s trick-or-treaters to get their goodies and make it home safely.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) there is an uptick in crashes when Halloween falls on a weekday. Between 1994 and 2017, the number of fatal crashes involving children nationwide jumped from 10 to 18 on the 18 times Halloween fell on a weeknight. The same study showed crashes resulting in pedestrian injuries or fatalities increased by 55%.

Motorists can help avoid pedestrian-related crashes by eliminating all distractions while driving, watching for children who may dart out between vehicles or cross at midblock, and being aware of when trick-or-treat activities are scheduled in their neighborhood.

Pedestrians should consider the following tips to stay safe:

Avoid masks that obstruct peripheral vision

Use reflective tape on costumes

Carry a flashlight

Never talk to strangers

Make sure to hold hands when crossing the street.

Use designated crossing areas.

From 2019 to 2021, there were 44 pedestrian-involved crashes across Pennsylvania on Halloween, which resulted in two fatalities, according to PennDOT data. There were 68 crashes involving a pedestrian or impaired driving in PennDOT’s District 1 during the same three-year span on Halloween.

According to NHTSA data, 44% of all crashes resulting in a fatality on Halloween night involved a drunk driver and impaired driving crashes are three times more likely to occur on Halloween than New Year’s Eve.

Even a small amount of drugs or alcohol can adversely affect someone’s ability to drive by hindering coordination, judgment, and reaction times. Some prescription and over-the-counter medicines can cause extreme drowsiness, dizziness, and other side effects.

To deter impaired drivers from getting on the roadway, law enforcement agencies throughout the region and state are participating in a Halloween impaired driving mobilization through October 31.

“As you enjoy your Halloween celebrations, make sure safety is a priority,” Crankshaw said. “It is everyone’s responsibility to help keep kids safe.”