PennDot officials discuss infrastructure needs

PennDot officials met this morning to discuss a proposal that could improve infrastructure including roadways in Crawford County.

The statewide plan will address vital commonwealth infrastructure needs. Officials also discussed the proposal to fix secondary lower traffic roadways including Plank Road on Route 1019 and Route 1014 and Johnstown Road, in northern Crawford County.

“The revenue will be focused on lower volume roads and give us an opportunity to start to improve while we’re taking care of some of the higher volume roads now,” said George McAuley, the deputy secretary for highway administration.

The project can start as early as next year. PennDot is still working on a proposed budget for the project.