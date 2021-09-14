PennDOT officials show citizens plans for Bayfront Parkway Project

As plans continue to be finalized for the 76-86 million dollar Bayfront Parkway Project, people in the area had a chance to see the current designs at the public meeting.

After waiting to look at the plans in person and ask questions, people were finally given the opportunity at the open meeting where PennDOT officials explained each phase of the project.

The first phase of the project will have three different roundabouts on Sassafras, State, and Holland Streets in an effort to ease traffic.

To create a connection to the Bayfront there will be one pedestrian bridge on Holland Street. There will also be a retaining wall in place.

“It’s going to be completely accommodate the growth and the development we expect to see here, and it also includes all modes. It’s a balanced approach we’ve got pedestrian bridges, trails, walk ways. There is something in this for everybody,” said Brian McNulty, District Executive for PennDOT District 1.

Kate Edgett has lived next to the Bayfront for 25 years now and does not agree with the current plans of the project.

“I don’t see that the pedestrians and tourists are being thought of when it comes to pedestrian traffic and the safety of crossing the Bayfront highway,” said Kate Edgett, Erie Resident.

After reviewing the plans for the project, Edget has mixed feelings on the pedestrian bridge.

“The Holland Street bridge going over the Bayfront highway where does that bring you? That brings you to Hamot, and so then visitors to the city have to walk a couple of blocks over to downtown,” said Edgett.

However, when it comes to one business owner who owns restaurants on the Bayfront, this project could bring more people in.

“It’s exciting and I think it’s going to do a lot to make this a tourist destination within itself,” said Nick Scott, President of Scott Enterprises.

One of the main goals for tonight was to hear from people in the area that had the chance to fill out this survey to decide which designs they would like to see downtown.

“Trying to get feedback from the public on aesthetics taking a look at our roundabouts with redesigned with less lanes heading south bound out of them and also gaged feedback on the pedestrian bridge at Holland,” said Tom McClelland, Assistant District Executive Design for PennDOT.

The feedback from the surveys will be taken into consideration to help decide on the final designs of the first phase of the project.

Construction for phase one will begin in 2022 and will roughly take two years to complete.

If you would like to add any comments or fill out a survey, you can do so by September 28th.

You can find the form here.

