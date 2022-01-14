PennDOT officials warn drivers of upcoming winter storm; vehicle restrictions anticipated

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, along with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the upcoming winter storm. This comes as snowy conditions, cold temperatures, and high winds are expected across most of Pennsylvania this weekend.

These agencies also anticipate implementing various speed and vehicle restrictions through the winter storm.

Effective at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

All interstates south of Interstate 80, not including Interstate 80

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from the Ohio border to the New Jersey border, including all western extensions

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80

The entire length of U.S. 22

The entire length of Route 33

Effective at 7:00 p.m., Sunday January 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

All interstates north of I-80, including I-80

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit

Effective at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan

I-70 east of I-79

I-99

Effective at 11:00 p.m. Sunday, January 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan

I-81 north of I-84

I-84

I-380

Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

According to Penndot, On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.