PennDOT officials weigh in on federal aid for state roads and highways

Part of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment will be used to repair Pennsylvania bridges and highways.

The state should receive $11.3 billion for bridge replacement and repairs.

PennDOT officials have been anticipating federal funds for roads and bridges since September and they already have a plan in place.

“We worked with our metro land rural planning partners with our PennDOT districts and we asked them to prioritize some projects that could either be accelerated or added if we got some new federal money,” said Alexis Campbell, PennDOT.

For a list of what some of those local PennDOT road projects include, see below.

