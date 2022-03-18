PennDOT announced Friday, March 18 that emergency repairs will be made to the culvert that carries Greenlee Road over a branch of Elk Creek in McKean Township.

The culvert is located on Greenlee Road between the intersection of W. Welch Road and the intersection with Hamot Road.

The 15-foot culvert was built in 1983 and is classified as poor condition. PennDOT reported 600 vehicles use that section of roadway daily, on average.

The stream will be temporarily diverted so the bottom of the box culvert can be repaved with concrete. In addition, work will also be done on both sides of the culvert with the goal in mind to protect against future damage.

Work is expected to begin on March 23, 2022 and be completed on April 8, 2022, weather permitting.

According to PennDOT, work was planned to happen later this summer, but a recent inspection showed the need to complete the work earlier.

A detour will be posted using: