PennDOT prepares for winter storm

PennDOT crews are busy preparing for the winter storm that is predicted to hit the area through Friday.

We went to the PennDOT building in Summit Township where crews have been eying the storm since Wednesday.

On Wednesday, PennDOT put trucks out on the road to monitor the road conditions and road temperatures.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews started applying salt on the roads. Their main goal is to keep the roads safe and passable.

Crews say that if you are in conditions like this, it is best to avoid the roads if necessary, and allow more time to get to destinations.

At this time, there is a commercial vehicle restriction on the entire length of I-90 from Ohio to New York, and Interchange 86 from the New York line to the I-90 Interchange.

This restriction includes tractors without trailers.