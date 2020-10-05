PennDOT prepares for the winter weather

PennDOT is getting ready for old man winter.

Here is more on how PennDOT is preparing for the winter weather.

PennDOT and the City of Erie Streets Department are gearing up for winter. Officials from both departments say that the salt, plows and employees should be ready for the first snowfall.

“We already have our winter schedules set so we already have our guys in place so if we were to get a snow event our guys would automatically go into three shifts and stay there. So we took care of that a couple of weeks ago so we’re already to go for that,” said Jeff Gibbens, Superintendent of the City of Erie Streets Department.

Gibbens added that 10,000 tons of salt, used to treat icy roads, has been ordered and City of Erie plows are being checked.

“Some of them are being repainted and refinished. We’ve been taking the salt spreaders out on the road to make sure that all the spreaders are working and all the computers are calibrated correctly,” said Gibbens.

At the state level, PennDOT said that all 38 plows in Erie County must be ready by the end of this month.

“We have 38 plow routes in Erie County and by October 31st we are to have all 38 plow trucks ready to go prepared to plow snow,” said Jim Shaut, Erie County Manager of PennDOT.

Shaut said that there are almost 18,000 tons of leftover salt from last year. It will take another ten tons to get through the winter.

Shaut also said that one thing drivers can do to be prepared for the roads this winter is check the 511 PA website or app.

“There are live traffic cameras. You can track plow trucks for up to the last two hours as well as check other road conditions out there,” said Shaut.