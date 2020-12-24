PennDOT preparing for upcoming winter storm

For those who wanted a white Christmas, it looks like your wish may come true.

Thursday started out wet and mild, but temperatures have been steadily dropping and are expected to change over to snow.

PennDOT has been preparing their snow plows and materials for the upcoming snowstorm, but their biggest concern is ice.

“Round the clock to get our trucks all up and running. We have 38 plow routes in Erie County that we service. All those trucks are up there out right now, some of them on the interstate you’ll see sitting in the turnarounds because there’s a fine line to get them out there in time so we’re not wasting material and we’re putting it out at the right time.” said Tom Mello, Assistant County Manager at PennDOT.

PennDOT staff is urging the community to stay home if they can.

“If you don’t have to go out, please don’t. If you are out, take your time to get to your destination. Turn your headlines on and give a lot of room, at least six car berth to our trucks when we’re out there working.” Mello said.

Mello adding that there will be 24/7 coverage.