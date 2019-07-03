PennDot preparing to start construction project on I79

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced they will be starting a $6 million construction project on I79 in July 2019.

The purpose of the project is to provide drivers with a smoother ride for more than four miles of Interstate in the city of Erie, Summit and Millcreek townships, and Erie County.

This project is in addition to the resurfacing work completed already on I79 in 2019.

The project will start north of I90 and will end south of Route 5 (12 street). Construction is expected to begin on July 8, 2019 and end around October 2019.

The project will include milling and resurfacing work on both northbound and southbound lanes, concrete paving, concrete shoulders, and highway lighting repairs, as well as an updated guide rail, drainage, signs and pavement markings. Repairs will also be made to the on and off ramps at Exit 182 (Route 20- 26th street).

No detours are expected, however there will be lane restrictions. PennDot urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to flaggers and signs. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com, visiting the 511PA app, or calling 5-1-1.