PennDOT promises $500 million in liquid fuel payments to assist with PA roads and bridges costs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has committed $500.7 million in liquid fuels payments to help certified municipalities maintain their roads and bridges.

“Pennsylvania has the fifth-largest state-maintained road system in the country, and the locally owned network is even larger,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “Mobility and safety on all our state’s roadways is critical, which is why Governor Wolf has proposed Restore Pennsylvania to improve roadways in all our communities.”

The March 1 distribution marked a $11.7 million, or 2.4 percent, increase over the $489 million distributed in 2018. Act 89 of 2013 made more funding available for locally owned roadways. Before the law, municipalities received $320.8 million in liquid fuels payments.

PennDOT’s annual distributions assist with municipalities’ highway and bridge-related expenses such as snow removal and road repaving. There are 120,039 miles of public roads in Pennsylvania. There are 72,992 miles owned by municipalities and eligible for liquid fuels. The formula for payments is based on a municipality’s population and miles of locally-owned roads.

To be eligible for liquid fuels, a roadway must be formally adopted as a public street by the municipality, meet certain dimension requirements, and be able to safely accommodate vehicles driving at least 15 mph.

For the complete list of local payments, visit the “Municipal Liquid Fuels Program” page at www.penndot.gov under the “Doing Business” Local Government page.