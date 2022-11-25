As the winter season has arrived in the northwest region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds residents of steps to secure their mailboxes and properly maintain driveway entry points.

According to PennDOT, they allow property owners to place mailboxes within the limits of the legal right-of-way along state-owned roadways to serve the U.S. Postal Service’s need to deliver and receive the mail for their customers’ benefit. Residents should remember that mailboxes in the legal right-of-way are the property owner’s responsibility to maintain and repair.

Tips for securing mailboxes during the winter:

Make sure the mailbox has strong support.

Build a cantilever mailbox support to “swing” a mailbox out of harm’s way.

Clear snow from all sides of the mailbox, disposing of it properly, not on the roadway.

Use reflective tape or other material to make mailbox visible during storms or dark hours

PennDOT urges residents not to shovel snow onto roadways as this can increase potential crashes, and property owners can be held liable. State law calls for citizens to use and maintain their property to avoid creating hazardous road conditions for others.

When clearing driveways, PennDOT suggests moving snow to the right and removing a section before the driveway to lessen the amount of snow a plow might push towards the driveway. A diagram of the recommended snow removal is available online.

Property owners should avoid creating large piles at entrances of driveways as high accumulations of snow can block the vision of motorists, creating a safety hazard.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways, traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic speed information and access more than 1,000 traffic cameras by visiting 511PA’s website.