Expect to see a lot of work crews out on the road this year. PennDOT has nearly 90 projects scheduled for this corner of the state this year.

It’s just one of the many projects that crews will be busy completing in the upcoming months.

Construction continues at the five point roundabout. PennDOT said that it is confusing and dangerous now, but the new project will make traffic flow much smoother and safer.

The five points intersection in Summit Township is known for its share of traffic accidents.

When the roundabout project is complete later this year, everything should be safer.

“That whole intersection, the efficiency for the public as well as the safety benefits you have from a roundabout are tremendous. They go a long way in reducing serious injuries and fatalities,” said Justin Baker, PennDOT Construction Project Manager.

Baker said that the project is moving along right on schedule. There will be some minor short term closures on Hamot and Oliver Roads.

The roundabout is part of PennDOT’s mission.

“And one of the primary functions of the department is to promote a safe travelable route. So, that is hugely encouraging to offer safety improvements as well,” said Baker.

The projects can get the green light because of the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The state will be getting $4 billion, the most in state since 1993.

“It’s truly a generational investment since 1993, but we hope it continues because once we start investing in our infrastructure, we are going to see the benefit of it,” said Yassmin Gramian, Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary.

Gramian said that the county has under invested in the transportation system for too many years.

“We are ranked number 13 in the world for when it comes to our transportation and infrastructure system. This is not acceptable for a super power like the United States,” said Gramian.

