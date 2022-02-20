PennDOT provides update on road closures in northwest region due to flooding

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently provided an update on the roads they have closed in their northwest region due to the recent flooding.

The following state roads have been closed to through traffic or have lane restrictions due to high water and flooding.

These roads will remain closed until the water recedes and any repairs needed can be made.

Drivers should be alert of the following roadways and their conditions:

Crawford County

Miller Station Road (Route 1016) – Closed from Route 6 in the Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road (Route 1029) in Rockdale Township;

Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) – Closed from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township;

Wilson Shute Road (Route 2008) – Closed from Mercer Pike (Route 2003) to Route 322 in West Mead Township;

Main Street (Route 3021) – Closed from Mill Road in Greenwood Township to Johnson Road in Union Township; and

Mystic Park Road (Route 1011) – Closed from Rosenburg Road in Troy Township to Stroup Road in Steuben Township.

Townhall Road (Route 2005) – Closed from Dutch Hill Road in Union Township to Route 285 in Fairfield Township.

Route 322 – Closed from Linden Street in Meadville to Clark Road in Meadville.

Forest County

German Hill Road (Route 4004) – Closed from Crystal Springs Road to Hollywood and Vine Street in Kingsley Township; and

Nebraska Road (Route 3004) – Closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township.

Mercer County

Route 58 – Closed from Beaver Street in the Borough of Mercer to Schaffer Road in Findley Township;

Grove Road (Route 3022) – Closed from Valley Road (Route 3039) to Gulf Road in Jefferson Township; and

Methodist Road (Route 4019) – Closed from Beaty School Road (Route 4021) to Sheakleyville Greenville Road (Route 4020) in Sugar Grove Township.

Since the previous update, the following roads have been reopened:

Route 20 – Eastbound lane restriction from Imperial Parkway to Fairplain Road in Girard Township, Erie County; and

French Creek Road (2001) – Closed form Route 6 to Flatt Road (Route 2003) in LeBoeuf Township, Erie County

PennDOT is urging motorists to be on alert to any water on roadways while obeying warning signs and traffic control devices.

Drivers should never drive through flooding or standing water on roads.

Any shallow or swiftly flowing water can wash a car from the roadway. The roadbed might also not be intact under the water.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways here.