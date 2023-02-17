The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are stressing the importance of traffic safety laws.

Highway Safety Law Awareness Week starts on Sunday, Feb. 19. This is an annual campaign where PennDOT and PSP remind motorists about Pennsylvania laws and how they keep people safe.

This year, PennDOT is focusing on lane departure crashes, including a single vehicle leaving the roadway or crossing the center line and impacting an oncoming vehicle. Impaired, aggressive and distracted driving are common factors in these crashes.

“We just want to make sure everybody stays safe. We know some people don’t take the laws seriously or think ‘it doesn’t apply to me, or it’s a stupid law.’ Like I said, they are there to keep everyone safe. We’re trying to make sure every body is aware of these laws so they can abide by them,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, community services officer, PSP Troop E.

Trooper Hacke and PennDOT also stress the importance of wearing a seatbelt. He said they are proven to save lives and can increase chances of survival by up to 60%.