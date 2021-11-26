PennDOT reduces speed limit on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties due to winter weather

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties due to the winter weather conditions.

Those who must head out on the interstate will see speeds reduced to 45 mph from the Ohio state line to the Clarion county line. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel.

According to a news release from PennDOT, they will continue to treat the roadways through the storm until the precipitation stops and the roadways are clear.

The speed limits will be restored when weather and roadway conditions improve.

As always, motorists can check on conditions by visiting https://www.511pa.com/.

