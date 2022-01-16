PennDOT reduces speed limits and updates vehicle restrictions on additional portions of interstate

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is updating the speed and vehicle restrictions for interstates in the northwest region. This is due to the severity of the continuing winter storm.

According to PennDOT, they are urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. However, those who head out will see speeds reduced to 45 MPH on:

Interstate 79, entire length;

Interstate 80, entire length; and

Interstate 376, entire length.

Tier 4 vehicle restrictions are in place on I-80 in Mercer and Venango counties. There are no commercial vehicles permitted with Tier 4 restrictions in place. According to PennDOT, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, motorhomes/RVs and any passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while the restrictions are in place.

There are Tier 3 restrictions in place on the entire length of I-79 in Mercer, Crawford, and Erie Counties, and the entire length of I-86 and I-90 in Erie County. With these Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. In addition, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

There are also vehicle restrictions on interstates in the northwest region along with the decreased speed limits. You can view them by clicking here.

Although crews with PennDOT have been treating the roadways, the primary goal of the department is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and the roads are clear.