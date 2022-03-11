The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that temporary speed reductions have placed on interstates in Crawford and Erie Counties. This is due to the severity of the winter storm.

Those who must head out on the interstates will see speeds reduced to 45mph on these highways:

Interstate 79 from the I-80 interchange in Mercer County to the ending point in Erie County;

The entire length of I-86 in Erie County; and

The entire length of I-90 in Erie County.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles must move to the right lane.

PennDOT officials say that the primary goal is to keep roads passable and not completely free of ice and snow. The department will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until the precipitation stops and the roadways are clear.

For more information, you’re asked to visit www.511pa.com