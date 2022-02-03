PennDOT reduces speed limits on several area highways due to storm

On Thursday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that they have expanded the speed reduction of Interstate 79 in the Northwest region.

Motorists who must head out on the roadways will see a speed limit reduction of 45 MPH on the following highways:

I-79 from the starting point in Erie County to the West Virginia state line in Greene County;

I-80 from the Ohio state in Mercer County to Exit 161 (Route 220, Bellefonte) in Centre County;

I-86 from the New York line to I-90 interchange in Erie County;

I-90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line in Erie County

I-376 from the I-80 interchange to the ending point in Allegheny County.

PennDOT asks drivers to keep clear of plow trucks and not to pass plows while they are spreading winter materials.

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by vehicle restrictions must move to the right lane.

PennDOT also is reporting that a Tier 4 vehicle restriction is in place on these highways:

I-79 from the I-80 interchange to the West Virginia state line in Greene County; and

I-80 from the I-376 interchange in Mercer County to Exit 161 (Route 220, Bellefonte) in Centre County.

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Keeping an emergency kit in your car is also a good idea in the winter.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Stay alert with the latest road conditions/detours at 511pa.com.