PennDOT releases Big I roundabout navigation video

PennDOT announced they have released a navigation video to aid motorists as they make their way through the Big I roundabout in Crawford County.

The roundabout, which is expected to be fully opened later this month, is currently functioning as a single lane roundabout.

The roundabout is located where Routes 6, 322, 19, and 98 come together in Vernon Township. The roundabout is designed to improve safety and traffic flow at the busy intersection.

Visit PennDot’s website for more information on the Big I roundabout.