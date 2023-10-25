Oil City, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Project plans are available to view online for the proposed 2025 replacement of the Jordan Road bridge.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans for a project to replace the Jordan Road bridge (Route 4108) over Interstate 90 in Harborcreek Township, Erie County. The bridge is located just south of Penn State Behrend campus.

Map detailing where the project is set to take place, provided by PennDOT

The project will include raising the vertical clearances of the bridge to meet current standards over interstates. It will also include guiderail and drainage updates.

Work is expected to occur during the 2025 construction season.

A detour will be required during the time of construction and is expected to be in place for about four months. The proposed 3-mile detour route will be posted using Knowledge Parkway, Station Road (SR 290), Kuhl Road and Harborgreene Road.

The plans display for the Jordan Road Bridge Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until Nov. 10, 2023, and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website.

PennDOT is displaying these plans to introduce the project, as well as receive feedback from the public regarding any questions or concerns about the project. The public is also welcome to comment on the project’s potential effect on the historic preservation of the bridge.

Those unable to access the information online may contact PennDOT Project Manager Michael R. Hunkele, P.E., at mhunkele@pa.gov or call 814-678-7173.