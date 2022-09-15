The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is touting the success of its roundabouts.

PennDOT announced on Monday, Sept. 19, that data shows fatalities, injuries and crashes were decreased at 33 locations after the intersections were replaced with 36 roundabouts.

The intersections were selected for study because data was available for both three years before the roundabouts and three years after the roundabouts.

Based on police-submitted crash reports, suspected serious injuries were reduced by 76%, suspected minor injuries were reduced by 22%, possible or unknown severity injuries were reduced by 70% and the total number of crashes decreased by 9%. That data was collected between 2002 and 2021.

Within the data, one fatality occurred — that fatality was in Erie County in August 2020 in the roundabout at Route 5 and Millfair Road. Prior to the installation of the roundabouts, the 33 locations had three fatalities, PennDOT noted in its announcement.

Roundabouts are installed to address safety issues, improve traffic flow, calm traffic or to facilitate pedestrian mobility. In addition to the 36 roundabouts in the study, 38 other roundabouts have been built on state routes, 16 are under construction and 15 are in their final design phase, PennDOT noted.

PennDOT said the report looked at the following intersections: