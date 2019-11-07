PennDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution when dealing with deer, winter conditions

After the recent accidents involving deer, PennDOT officials want to make sure drivers are using extra caution on the roads.

PennDOT officials say drivers need to follow speed limits at all times.

For the upcoming inclement weather, drivers should stop and make sure their vehicles are prepared for the winter to avoid issues. This includes getting new snow tires and having your seat belt on.

“Putting down the smart phone, making sure the lights on your car are working, and that you can easily see out ahead,” said Joshua Kaufer, Safety Press Officer, PennDOT.

In 2018, there were 81 deer related accidents in Erie County.