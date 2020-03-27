PennDOT reopens five additional rest areas across the commonwealth

Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that five additional rest areas have been opened statewide.

The 30 rest areas were temporarily closed statewide on March 17th in response to the mitigation guidance regarding COVID-19.

Here are the five locations that have now been reopened:

Interstate 79 northbound in Greene County- 5 miles north of Exit 1

Interstate 80 eastbound in Luzerne County, 8.5 miles east of Exit 262

Interstate 80 eastbound in Monroe County, 1 mile east of I-80/I-380

Interstate 83 northbound in York County, 2.5 miles north of the Maryland state line

Interstate 90 eastbound in Erie County, 3 miles east of the Ohio state line

PennDOT will continue to evaluate and will determine whether additional rest areas can be reopened.