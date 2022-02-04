PennDOT restores speed limits and vehicle restrictions on several highways

PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the northwest region.

According to officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the speed limit has been restored on Interstate 79, Interstate 80, and Interstate 376 in Crawford, Erie, Mercer, and Venango counties. The speeds were restored earlier Friday on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90.

PennDOT officials say that crews are continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue to until the roads are clear. Motorists are also asked to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials. This is for the safety of the motorists as well as the safety of the plow operators.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Stay alert with the latest road conditions/detours at 511pa.com.