PennDOT restores speed limits on Interstates 86 and 90

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that the speed limits on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in Erie County have been restored.

According to PennDOT officials, all lanes of the interstates are now open. Drivers are reminded to continue to use caution when traveling during the winter weather and to be alert for changing conditions.

Although crews have been treating roadways, PennDOT’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow.

Department crews will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and the roadways are clear.