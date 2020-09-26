PennDOT resumes motorcycle safety training courses

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that through the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program (PAMSP) it is partnering with multiple vendors to resume motorcycle safety training classes for Pennsylvania residents through a statewide pilot program for the rest of the calendar year.

Classes were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and are restarting with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place.

American Motorcycle Training, Inc., P&P Enterprises Inc./DBA Appalachian Cycles, Shaeffer’s Harley Davidson, and Total Control Training, Inc. are the first approved vendors that will provide motorcycle safety trainings.

Classes operating under the PAMSP are free to Pennsylvania motorcycle permit and license holders.

Successful completion of a basic or intermediate course waives the requirement to take a skills test at a PennDOT Driver License Center and automatically earns the permit holder their motorcycle license.

Motorcycle permit holders who complete a 3-wheel basic course will earn a motorcycle license with restriction prohibiting the operation a of 2-wheel motorcycle.

Classes will be scheduled through the remainder of the 2020 calendar year, weather permitting, at multiple training sites throughout Pennsylvania.

Class schedules are coordinated by each third-party training provider for their individual locations and additional information can be found at www.penndot.gov/PAMSP.

Additional classes and locations will continue to be added.

Considering COVID-19 health concerns, PennDOT will continue to offer a virtual motorcycle training course for individuals under 18 who are required by law to complete a department-approved motorcycle safety course before they can take the skills test and obtain their motorcycle license.

To schedule or for more information on this course, visit www.penndot.gov/PAMSP.

PennDOT understands the importance of offering motorcycle training to the public and continues to evaluate program needs and is working hard to ensure motorcycle training continues throughout the state.

PennDOT is committed to ensuring the program is sustainable for the future following the COVID-19 emergency.

Additional, COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.