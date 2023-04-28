Members of the Shapiro administration said they are happy that 60 fewer people were killed on Pennsylvania roadways in 2022, but they also said that a lot more can be done.

A Shapiro spokesperson said there are still too many drivers getting injured or killed due to drunk driving, distracted driving and not paying enough attention when behind the wheel.

The key is to support a plan that uses a combination of common sense and enforcement.

“In all honesty, there’s still a lot of work to be done. Seeing over 1,100 lives lost is still pretty jarring so I just think that means we have some steps we need to take, and I think our focus moving forward is still in education and enforcement,” said Saxon Daugherty, PennDOT.

Shapiro said roadway safety must be a top priority for any Pennsylvania governor.