(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Route 6N bridge replacement project has been rescheduled.

PennDOT announced Thursday that the project to replace the twin pipes that carry Route 6N over Marsh Run in Conneaut Township, Erie County has been rescheduled to July 11, weather permitting.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2.

The bridge is located on Route 6N, one mile north of the intersection with Route 226.

According to PennDOT, the project will include replacing the existing pipes with a precast box culvert. Work will also include some minimal work to upgrade the super elevation of the roadway approaching the bridge. The roadway alignment will remain the same.

Separate truck and car detours will be in place:

A car detour will be posted using Cherry Hill Road (Route 3002) and Barney Road (Route 3003).

A truck detour will be posted using Route 18 and Interstate 90.

Porky Road will be closed to through traffic for three days while the roadway is being paved.

The bridge was built in 1976 and is classified as being in “poor condition.”

The majority of the work will be completed by employees from the PennDOT Erie County maintenance facility. Shingledecker’s Welding, Inc., of Franklin, PA will also assist with the project. The contract cost is $113,995.42, which will be paid entirely with state funds.

Visit 511PA.com for the latest road conditions. For more information on PennDOT projects, visit projects.penndot.gov.