PennDOT's 2019 Innovation Challenge asks students to develop innovative solutions... Video

PennDOT is on the lookout for new ideas from high school students. The Innovation Challenge has kicked off. The program is a statewide challenge for 9-12th graders.

Students wanting to participate are presented with the challenge of developing a cost-effective campaign to get drivers to slow down in work zones. The participants are judged off of their problem-solving, creative, and strategic thinking abilities. Last year's winners were from Meadville.

Jill Harry, PennDOT Spokesperson, says, "it's good for us to hear from outside of our organization on what they think might be some solutions to help us... on behalf of the driver and employee. "

The project requirements are at least two members per team and a 500-word essay detailing their idea.

The deadline for submissions is the 25th of this month.