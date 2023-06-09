Child car seat for safety in the rear passenger seat of a car.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project (PA TIPP) are partnering to host a series of car seat safety checks this summer.

These free car seat inspections are one of many tools motorists can use to ensure their children are properly and safely secured inside their cars.

Upcoming car seat check events include:

June 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Meadville Fire Department (850 Park Avenue, Meadville, PA, 16335)

June 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Edinboro Fire Department (125 Meadville Street, Edinboro, PA, 16412)

July 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Warren General Hospital (2 West Crescent Park, Warren, PA, 16365)

After a car seat has been installed, motorists should also register it with the manufacturer to receive important information on recalls and safety notices. NHTSA offers an email alert regarding all car seat and booster seat recalls.

PennDOT provides funding for more than 75 fitting stations where trained technicians will check a child safety seat to ensure it is properly installed. Parents and caregivers can utilize the PA TIPP fitting station directory or NHTSA’s car seat inspection search to find a nearby site.

PSP offers walk-in days every month for a child safety seat technician to install or inspect child safety seats free of charge.

Additionally, the PA TIPP website has a complete listing of car seat check events taking place across the state. For more information on child passenger safety, go online here.