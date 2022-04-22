On April 25, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Northwest Regional Highway Safety Network, Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association Northwest Chapter, and local law enforcement agencies will be hosting a Teen Driver Competition.

This competition has been opened for high school students across Erie County who are in their Junior or Senior year. Registration closed on April 13.

The competition will challenge teens to demonstrate their skills and knowledge through a combination of a slow-drive obstacle course, a pre-trip vehicle assessment, and written tests.

The competition will begin at 8:45 a.m. and will conclude at 12:30 p.m. at the Department of Transportation Solutions’ Commercial Driver’s Licensing Office at Green Garden Blvd.

Top awards will be provided by the Matt Barczyk Agency.

The driver who comes in first place will take home $500. A $300 award will be presented the driver who comes in second place. There will also be a $100 award for the driver who comes in third place.