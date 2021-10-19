PennDOT seeking public input for upcoming Route 699 bridge replacement project in Erie County

PennDOT is asking for the public’s input on a bridge replacement project taking place in Erie County.

PennDOT will be replacing the nearly 70-year-old bridge on Route 699 (Edinboro Road/Route 99) between the intersection with Zuck Road and the intersection with Golf Club Road that carries S.R. 699 over Walnut Creek.

That bridge replacement project is expected to get underway in 2023. Now, PennDOT wants your input on the project.

According to PennDOT, the purpose of the project is to replace the existing bridge with a precast concrete box culvert. Work will also include new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

During construction, a 3.3-mile detour will be in place using Route 19 (Peach Street) and Hershey Road (Route 4010). The closure/detour is expected to last two months.

View the project plans below:

Click here to comment on the project. You can also contact PennDOT Spokesperson Jill Harry at 814-678-5035 to comment on the project or for more information.

