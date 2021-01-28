PennDOT seeking public input for West 8th Street multimodal project

The public is now able to give input on a street project happening in the City.

The W. 8th Street multimodal project goes to Pittsburgh Avenue on the west and to Greengarden Road on the east.

According to PennDOT, this will provide streetscape and mobility enhancements for pedestrians and drivers along the corridor.

“The project will include such items as asphalt resurfacing, pavement markings, inlets, curbs, sidewalks, driveway aprons, ADA curb ramps, LED/pedestrian lighting, and tree planting,” said Jason Sayers, project lead on the City Engineering Department. “In addition, a new traffic signal, including a left-turn phase for both eastbound and westbound traffic, will be installed at the West 8th and Lincoln intersection.”

The public has until Thursday, February 11th to provide input on this project.

You can provide your input and take a look at the plans by clicking here.