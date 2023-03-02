(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced several opportunities for Pennsylvanians to participate in the transportation planning process.

“Transportation needs to work for everyone, no matter who they are, no matter where they live and no matter how they travel,” said Mike Carroll, acting PennDOT secretary. “Pennsylvanians’ feedback is critical as we plan and prioritize important improvements to our transportation network.”

Every two years the State Transportation Commission (STC) and PennDOT update Pennsylvania’s 12-Year Program (TYP) and public feedback is a critical part of that process. The public comment period for the TYP update began on March 1 and continues through Sunday, April 30. During the public comment period, Pennsylvanians can submit feedback by taking the Transportation Survey or emailing comments to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov.

Public feedback and survey results will help identify needs and prioritize transportation projects across the state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PennDOT also is hosting an online public forum on Wednesday, April 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pennsylvanians can ask transportation-related questions to PennDOT leadership and members of the STC during the public forum.

The Transportation Performance Report (TPR) is a combined effort among the STC, the State Transportation Advisory Committee, and PennDOT, and is updated every two years. It is the first step in the state’s transportation program planning process and helps to evaluate the system’s performance and opportunities for progress.

Visit Talk PA Transportation to learn more about how transportation projects are planned and funded.