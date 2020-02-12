PennDOT notices more spending with milder winter weather

The mild winter season doesn’t stop PennDOT employees from working hard to keep you safe.

Although we’ve seen warmer temperatures, there is still a few more months of winter. That means that PennDOT is still working around the clock in case they need to treat roads.

The amount of materials used this year makes a difference for PennDOT, which is noticing an increase in spending when temperatures are warmer.

“We have spent a little bit more money this year at this point just due to the nature of the warm temperatures and the small amounts of snow that we’re getting.” said Tom Mello, PennDOT Assistant County Manager.

To learn more about PennDOT’s winter preparation this year and difference in spending, you can watch our full digital exclusive report right here.