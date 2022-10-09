(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules.

According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities as time and conditions permit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Their primary focus, however, will be on winter maintenance preparations and operations and keeping roads safe and passable. District 1 will resume the publication of weekly county maintenance schedules in the spring.

Information on winter operations, including the annual Winter Service Guide, is available online.