PennDOT takes on plowing the roads after the winter storm

The roads are being cleared out by the hour as snow plows continue to plow through the winter challenge.

We spoke to some plow operators at PennDOT to see how the crew has been managing during the challenge.

As the snow begins to die down, many operators are working around the clock to maintain clearer roads.

Each driver has a beat to cover, from major routes to small ones and they all plow for almost 24 hours when there’s a brutal winter storm like this one that came for the holidays.

“Being away from your family on Christmas Eve and Christmas, it’s tough, but that’s our job to keep the roads open for emergency vehicles and getting people where they have to go,” said Garry Sargent, Equipment Operator at Erie County PennDOT.

While the operators plow through the roads, the key to making the snow and ice sheet dissolve is the different kinds of salts.

It’s this kind of salt that makes it easier for everyone to drive safely on the roads.

“It’s one of the many things that we use. Colder temperatures we do have other alternatives such as calcium chloride which is more effective in lower temperatures,” said David Donakowski, Assistant at Erie County PennDOT.

These workers would go to other parts of the state to help other areas that may have a hard time clearing the roads.

“They rely on us. We have the experience with the snow to go to other parts of the state. We take pride in that,” said Sargent.

At this time, there were no reports of any accidents during this winter wonderland storm.