PennDOT teams up with conservation group for Pollinator Habitat Adoption Program

PennDOT teaming up with a conversation group for a pollinator habitat project at the Interstate 90 and Route 8 interchange.

PennDOT and the Pheasants Forever Conservation Group have worked together for almost a year now on a pollinator garden, tending to the soil before planting flowers for bees and butterflies to pollinate.

The president of the 17th Chapter of Pheasants Forever says this habitat project is intended to inspire other conservation groups to adopt pollinator gardens on state owned properties.

“Our hope is that this project will take hold of other conservation groups and other small organizations. It would be nice to see this across the state on our highways.” said Ed Moss.

The conservationist adding the flowers serve as a beautification project for drivers passing by as well as habitat for bees and butterflies to survive.