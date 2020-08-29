PennDOT teams up with conservation group for pollinator habitat project located on I-90

PennDOT has recently teamed up with a conservation group for a pollinator habitat project located on I-90 Route 8 Interchange.

PennDOT and the Pheasants Forever Conservation Group have been working together for almost a year now towards a pollinator garden.

The groups have recently been working together tending to the soil before planting flowers for bees and butterflies to pollinate.

The president of the 17th Chapter of Pheasants Forever said that this habitat project is intended to inspire other conservation groups to adopt pollinator gardens on state owned property.

“Our hope is that this project will take hold other conservation groups and other small organizations. It would be nice to see this across the state on our highway,” said Ed Moss, President of Pheasants Forever.

The conservationists added that the flowers serve as a beautification project for drivers passing by as well as a habitat for bees and butterflies to survive.