PennDOT temporarily reducing speed limits on some interstates due to winter storm

Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transporation announced Thursday that they are temporarily reducing the speed limit on some interstates in the northwest region.

While PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel, those who must head out on the highways will see speeds reduced to 45 mph.

Interstate 79 from the Interstate 80 Interchange in Mercer County to the West Virginia state line

Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 161 (Route 220/ Route 26, Bellefonte) in Centre County

Interstate 376 from the Interstate 80 Interchange in Mercer County to Exit 85 (Route 22) in Allegheny County.

According to PennDOT, commercial vehicles not affection by restriction on these or other roadways must move to the right lane. PennDOT crews have been treating the roadways and they will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until the precipitation stops and the roadways are clear.

The primary goal of the department is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow, according to officials. Motorists are also asked to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks.

In addition, for their own safety and for the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.