The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is working to repair the traffic signals along the 12th Street corridor.

Since PennDOT has identified that there are some malfunctioning components due to moisture, they have been able to make some repairs and take some preventative measures. PennDOT’s press officer said improvements should currently be seen.

PennDOT also plans to make long-term repairs, along with this temporary fix, which they hope will take care of the entire problem. They’ve already ordered parts and plan to complete the project in the upcoming months.

Once everything is repaired, the last step is connectivity between all the lights.

“We’re pretty confident that we know what had happened and we’ve taken steps to keep it from happening again,” said Jill Harry, press officer, PennDOT northwest region. “We’re going to monitor them as well just to make sure everything is functioning correctly.”

Harry added that if any of the repairs cause an impact on traffic, PennDOT will let people know.