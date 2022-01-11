PennDOT to close during Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver license and photo centers will be closed on January 15th through January 17th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2022 is available online.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If motorists need to check conditions on major roadway miles they can click here.