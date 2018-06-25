PennDOT to Display Plans for Projects in Erie region

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ERIE, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view a display of plans for the rehabilitation of the Benson Road Bridge in Waterford Township, Erie County.

The bridge carries Benson Road across LeBoeuf Creek and is located between the intersection with Colt Station Road and the intersection with Donation Road in Waterford Township.

Rehabilitation of the existing 58-foot box beam bridge will include constructing a new concrete deck and raising the grade of the bridge by six inches. Work will also include adding a waterproof membrane and concrete barriers.

Plans for the bridge rehabilitation project will be on display:

June 25, 2018 to July 6, 2018

8 AM to 2 PM Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

7:30 AM to 12:30 PM Tuesday and Thursday

Waterford Township Building

12451 Circuit Road

Waterford, PA 16441

Construction will begin in the summer of 2019 and is expected to take three months.

The bridge will be closed throughout the project. A 4.2-mile detour will be posted using Donation Road (SR 1005) and Depot Road (SR 2006).

The existing bridge was built in 1975, and is classed as functionally obsolete. Approximately 150 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average. It is owned and maintained by Waterford Township.

The purpose of the display is to introduce the project and to receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. The display is set up to also receive any public input regarding historic or archaeological sites in the area, that could be affected by the project, as required by Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (cultural resources).

-----

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view display plans for rehabilitation of the Cooper Road Bridge over Fourmile Creek in Harborcreek Township, Erie County.

The bridge carries Cooper Road across Fourmile Creek and is located at the intersection of Shannon Road and the intersection with Route 430 in Harborcreek Township, Erie County

Rehabilitation of the existing 66-food box beam bridge will include constructing a new concrete deck and raising the grade three inches. Work will also include adding a waterproof membrane and concrete barriers.

Plans for the bridge replacement project will be on display:

June 25, 2018 through July 6, 2018

8 AM to 4:30 PM Monday to Friday

Harborcreek Township Building

5601 Buffalo Road

Harborcreek, PA 16421

Construction will begin in the summer 2019 and is expected to take three months.

The bridge will be closed for the duration of construction. A 2.2-mile detour will be posted using Shannon Road (SR 4030), Route 290, and Route 430.

The existing bridge was built in 1981, and is classed as structurally deficient. Approximately 3,120 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average. It is owned and maintained by Harborcreek Township.

The purpose of the display is to introduce the project and to receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. The display is set up to also receive any public input regarding historic or archaeological sites in the area, that could be affected by the project, as required by Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (cultural resources).

-----

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view a display of plans for the rehabilitation of the bridges on Middle Road and South Washington Street in North East Township, Erie County.

The Middle Road bridge crosses Purdue Creek and is located after the intersection with Woodmere Road and the intersection at Dewey Road. Rehabilitation of the existing 29-foot box beam bridge will include constructing a new concrete deck and raising the grade of the bridge by 4.5 inches. Work will also include adding a waterproof membrane and concrete barriers.

The South Washington Street Bridge crosses Sixteenmile Creek and is located after the intersection of Shaddock Road and the intersection of East Law Road. Both are in North East Township, Erie County. Rehabilitation of the existing 47-foot box beam bridge on South Washington Street will include constructing a new concrete deck and raising the grade of the bridge by two inches. Work will also include adding a waterproof membrane and concrete barriers.

Plans for both bridge rehabilitation projects will be on display:

June 25, 2018 to July 6, 2018

8 AM to 4:30 PM Monday, to Friday

North East Township Building

10300 West Main Road

North East, PA 16428

Construction for both projects will begin in 2019 and is expected to last for three months at each location.

Both bridges will be closed during construction at each location. The 3.2-mile detour for Middle Road Bridge will be posted using Dewey Road, Route 5, and Woodmere Road. The 2.4-mile detour for South Washington Street Bridge will be posted using East Law Road, Route 89, and Route 426.

Middle Road bridge was built in 1990, and is classified as structurally deficient. Approximately 360 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average. It is owned and maintained by North East Township.

South Washington Street bridge was built in 2003, and is classified as structurally deficient.

Approximately 1,439 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average. It is owned and maintained by North East Township.

The purpose of the display is to introduce the project and to receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. The display is set up to also receive any public input regarding historic or archaeological sites in the area, that could be affected by the project, as required by Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (cultural resources).

-----

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view a display of plans for the rehabilitation of the Tanner Road Bridge in Venango Township, Erie County.

The bridge carries Tanner Road across French Creek and is located between the intersection with Jamestown Road and the intersection with Hard Scrabble Road in Venango Township Erie County.

Rehabilitation of the existing 83-foot box beam bridge will include constructing a new concrete deck and raising the grade of the bridge by two inches. Work will also include adding a waterproof membrane and concrete barriers.

Plans for the bridge rehabilitation project will be on display:

June 25, 2018 to July 6, 2018

8 AM to Noon Monday to Friday

Venango Township Building

9141 Townhall Road

Wattsburg, PA 16442

Construction will begin in the summer of 2019 and is expected to take three months.

The bridge will be closed throughout the project. A 5.1-mile detour will be posted using Hard Scrabble Road, Old State Line Road (SR 2026), Route 89, and Route 474.

The existing bridge was built in 1997, and is classified as structurally deficient. Less than 50 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average. It is owned and maintained by Venango Township.

The purpose of the display is to introduce the project and to receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. The display is set up to also receive any public input regarding historic or archaeological sites in the area, that could be affected by the project, as required by Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (cultural resources).

