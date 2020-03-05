PennDOT to implement work zone cameras to catch those exceeding speed limit

Starting Monday, drivers going over 11 mph over the posted speed limit in a highway work zone will get a warning for the first offense with the second resulting in a fine, all caught by a newly implemented work zone camera.

Once entering a zone, a sign will notify you about the camera. The camera, mounted on a vehicle, will detect and record cars that exceed the speed limit.

PennDOT spokeswoman Jill Harry saying this is being done to keep work zones safe for workers and drivers.

“The goal isn’t to give people fines. The goal is to slow people down. That is why we send out that warning letter first, because we want people to recognize they were going too fast and to take proper precautions to slow down the next time they come through.” Harry said.

Currently, there are no cameras scheduled to be in the Erie area.