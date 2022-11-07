Photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and used with permission.

​(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Erie County Technical School invite the public to an open house to mark the completion of its Oliver Road Roundabout Project, according to a release.

The open house will be held:

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Erie County Technical School cafeteria – 8500 Oliver Road, Erie, PA 16509

The five-point roundabout is located at the intersection of Oliver Road, Hamot Road, and Flower Road in Summit Township, Erie County. There is no RSVP requirement but anyone interested in attending can contact by email.

Additional Information on this project is available online.