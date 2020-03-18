1  of  10
PennDOT to reopen most utilized rest stops on interstates

Local News
PennDOT announcing this afternoon that it has identified 13 of the 30 rest areas most used by truckers. These will be available by tomorrow for truck parking.

The complete list of rest stops are:

  • Interstate 81: Luzerne Northbound/Southbound, Cumberland Northbound/Southbound
  • Interstate 80: Venango Eastbound/Westbound, Centre Eastbound/Westbound, and Montour Eastbound/Westbound
  • Interstate 79: Crawford Northbound/Southbound, Allegheny Northbound only.

PennDOT explaining that they will not be opening any indoor facilities at these rest stops. They will continue to evaluate and determine whether additional rest areas can be opened.

