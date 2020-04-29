PennDOT to resume road work halted by COVID-19 shutdown

PennDOT continues to revive road plans that were halted by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Early next week, work is expected to resume on Peach Street and Kuntz Road across from the Millcreek Mall. The primary concern is pedestrian safety after several high profile accidents there.

The work includes improved sidewalks, curbed ramps and drainage. Bridge work will also take place on Peach Street, which could interfere with traffic. The work will cost more than $2 million and is expected to start on May 6th.