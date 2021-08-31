PennDOT to update public on Bayfront Pkwy project with 2 public meetings this Sept.

PennDOT will be holding public meetings in September to update the public on the Bayfront Parkway project.

The public will have the option of attending either a virtual or in-person meeting on Sept. 14th.

Virtual meeting:

Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time: Noon to 1:30 PM; Presentation at the start.

Location: Microsoft Teams Live

Those in attendance will be updated on the status of the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project, and will have an opportunity to hear a presentation on the project and ask questions through the chat option within the meeting.

A link to the meeting will be posted on the project website, www.BayfrontParkwayProject.com, at www.penndot.gov/District1, and within the project Bayfront Parkway Project Facebook group. A link to a project survey will be provided during the meeting, as well as online and through Facebook.

No RSVP is necessary to attend the virtual meeting.

Open house meeting:

Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time: 3:00 to 7:00 PM

Location: Erie-Western PA Port Authority building. 1 Holland Street, Erie, PA 16507

Those in attendance will be updated on the status of the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project, and will have the opportunity to view information boards, talk with representatives from PennDOT and its design partner, ms consultants, inc., and complete a feedback survey.

Masks are recommended for all attendees and social distancing is encouraged whenever possible.

The Bayfront improvement project focuses on upgrades to the pedestrian and bicycles amenities, as well as the traffic needs along the central portion of Bayfront Parkway, which includes Sassafras Street Extension, State Street, and Holland Street.

Information and the survey presented at the September meetings will be available online at www.BayfrontParkwayProject.com and the Bayfront page at www.penndot/gov/District1, as well as in the Facebook group.

