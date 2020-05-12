PennDOT to use current photo for drivers license renewals

If you are due to have your drivers license renewed and you were hoping for a new updated photo…forget about it, it’s not happening.

PennDOT has decided to limit the number of people at their drivers license centers.

Now, your new license will feature your current photo. If you previously received a camera card, you must still have a photo taken.

But going forward, if you renew your license online or by mail, your latest PennDOT photo will be used. No camera cards will be distributed.

PennDOT license centers have re-opened.